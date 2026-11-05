Thurs, Nov 5

2024—Despite it all, Democrats still manage to lose the White House.

2006—Texas Asst. DA Bill Conradt commits suicide after a SWAT Team busts down his door. Chris Hansen’s “Perverted Justice” films it all.

1986—In a hijacked helicopter, ’Nam vet Ron McIntosh springs his girl from the prison he recently escaped.

1974—In New Hampshire, Louis C. Wyman gets 355 more votes than John Durkin. It ain’t over yet, though; 317 days later, Durkin’s a U.S. Senator.

1949—A devoted daily churchgoer and deranged WW II vet, Howard Unruh (1921—2009) shoots 16 people, killing 13, in Camden, N.J.

1943—A fascist pilot bombs the Holy See, trying to silence Vatican Radio.

1935—After buying the anti-capitalist game cheap, Parker Brothers markets a pro-capitalist Monopoly.

1930—Thinking the phone call is a hoax, Nobel winner Sinclair Lewis imitates his Swedish caller’s accent.

1916—Vigilantes fire on IWW members in Everett, Wash. They kill two of their own and five Wobblies.

1872—Susan B. Anthony and 14 less-notorious women vote in Rochester, N.Y. Nine days later, only Anthony is arrested.