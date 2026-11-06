Fri, Nov 6

2024—Trump cultists gloat that Project 2025—of which he’s been claiming ignorance—“is the agenda. Lol.”

2016—FBI Director James Comey says never mind about those emails.

2012—Trump tweets, “The electoral college is a disaster for a democracy.”

2000—Saddam Hussein stops accepting dollars for oil, thus undermining U.S. hegemony and possibly shortening his own life.

1998—Newt Gingrich says he’s resigning as Speaker of the House because he’s “not willing to preside over people who are cannibals.”

1984—Reagan defeats Mondale—it’s mourning in America.

1971—The AEC detonates a 5-megaton nuke—the largest ever exploded in the U.S.—one mile below Amchitka Island, 87 miles from a Soviet naval base in Siberia.

1965—In Times Square, five men burn their draft cards, the first such protest of the Vietnam War.

1944—In Cairo, Zionists assassinate Lord Moyne, Britain’s minister to the middle east. In 1982, Israel honors the assassins with a stamp.

1922—After new owners of a Pennsylvania coal mine get its rating changed from gaseus to non-gaseus, a gas explosion kills 79 miners.

1917—After three months of fighting in mud, Canadians take Passchendaele, ending the Third Battle of Ypres; Allies gain five miles at a cost of 250,000 casualties.