Sat, Nov 7

2020—The Wall Street Journal runs an op-ed by Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney under the headline, “If he loses, Trump will concede gracefully.”

2007—Private Jessica Lynch accuses the Pentagon of exploiting her capture for propaganda purposes.

2000—Sen. John Ashcroft [R-Mo.] is unseated by a dead opponent.

1974—Whistleblower Karen Silkwood’s apartment is found to be heavily contaminated with a plutonium isotope not present at her worksite.

1961—Under Sec. of State George Ball warns JFK, “Within five years, we’ll have 300,000 men in the paddies and jungles and you’ll never find them again.” JFK tells Ball he’s “crazier than hell. That just isn’t going to happen.”

1957—If nuclear war comes, Pres. Eisenhower tells close aides, “you might as well go out and shoot everyone you see and then shoot yourself.”

1919—J. Edgar Hoover leads Palmer Raids: thousands are arrested in 36 cities, mostly without warrants; some are citizens, many are badly beaten.

1917—The Bolshies take Petrograd.

1874—A Thomas Nast cartoon establishes forever that Republicans are elephants and Democrats are donkeys.

1837—An Alton, Ill. mob murders abolitionist editor Elijah P. Lovejoy.

1775—Turning on his former land-grabbing cronies, e.g., George Washington, Lord Dunmore tells enslaved Blacks in Virginia he’ll free them if they join the Redcoats.