2025—The President writes that six members of Congress, one from N.H., ought to be hanged for sedition.

2020—“What is the downside for humoring him,” says an anonymous high GOP official to Washington Post reporters. “It’s not like he’s plotting how to prevent Joe Biden from taking power on January 20th.”

1980—In Louisiana, an oil rig drilling in the wrong spot hits a salt mine under Lake Peigneur. The rig, 11 barges, and a tugboat disappear.

1979—Fundamentalists seize Mecca’s Grand Mosque, full of hostages. The CIA blames guiltless Iran.

1975—The Senate’s Church Committee issues its report on U.S. efforts to assassinate foreign leaders; 349 pages make it past CIA censors.

1962—The Cuban Missile Crisis blows over, rather than up. With Armageddon postponed, President Kennedy orders an end to discrimination in federally-funded housing.

1943—Planners’ failure to factor in neap tides makes the Marine landing at Tarawa far bloodier than necessary.

1820—A whale attacks the Nantucket whaling ship Essex, inspiring the greatest fish story ever told.

1812—North Hampton, N.H.-born Commanding General Henry “Granny” Dearborn’s expedition to take Montreal ends just five miles across the border. Two of his units mistake each other for the enemy; five die and five are wounded in a fierce firefight.