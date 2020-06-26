Fri, June 26

2015—The Supreme Court puts an end to marriage discrimination.

2013—Byron Low Tax Looper [actual name], convicted of murdering his political opponent, dies at 48, of a heart attack, hours after assaulting a pregnant prison guard.

2006—Rush Limbaugh’s illicit Viagra stash is confiscated on his return from the Dominican Republic, a popular sex tourism destination.

2002—A Federal court edits “under God” out of the Pledge of Allegiance.

1995—In Golf Manor, Mich., EPA workers dismantle a homemade nuclear reactor in the suburban backyard of David Hahn, 17.

1976—Gov. Kit Bond rescinds a predecessor’s “Extermination Order” banning Mormons from Missouri.

1954—Bao Dai, the feckless puppet Emperor of South Vietnam, appoints Ngo Dinh Diem as premier.

1947—Boston Mayor James Curley goes to federal prison for five months.

1940—At the Waldorf in NYC, Gerhard Westrick hosts a gala celebration of the Fall of France to Nazi Germany. His former law partner, future Secretary of State John Foster Dulles, defends Westrick from critics.

1919—Dist. Atty. and future Congressman T. Webber Wilson cheers on a crowd of 10,000 at the lynching of John Hartfield in Ellisville, Miss.

1894—The American Railway Union strikes in solidarity with Pullman workers: soon U.S. rail traffic halts.