Sat, June 27

2018—Donald Trump’s banker’s father announces he’s creating a vacancy on the Supreme Court by retiring.

2006—Gutless pinko bastards in the Senate block a Flag Protection Amendment® by one vote.

2003—On the first day it’s possible, more than 735,000 people sign up for the “Do Not Call” list.

2000—“Until I’m the President,” says George W.[MD] Bush, “it’s going to be hard for me to verify that I think I’ll be more effective.”

1986—The International Court of Justice rules the U.S. was out of line in funding the Contras.

1973—While reading Nixon’s “Enemies List” live on CBS News, Daniel Schorr discovers that he’s on it.

1954—CIA-sponsored rebels overthrow Guatemala’s democratically elected government, napalming a British cargo ship in the process.

1950—Syngman Rhee, U.S. ally and President of South Korea, orders military police to massacre leftists. Between 100,000 and 200,000 die; Rhee blames communists.

1905—In Chicago, 203 trade unionists from 43 outfits assemble to found the Industrial Workers of the World.

1905—Russian sailors aboard the battleship Potemkin, ordered to eat maggoty borscht made from rotten beef or die, choose to mutiny instead.

1833—In Canterbury, Conn., Prudence Crandall is arrested for conducting an academy for black females.