Mon, July 27

2008—Shotgunning in a Knoxville church, Jim David Adkisson kills two and wounds seven. He cites Fox News’ Bernard Goldberg as one inspiration.

1996—To protect the sanctity of life, Eric Robert Rudolph bombs the Atlanta Summer Olympics.

1957—Jimmy Wilson (who’s Black) is sentenced to death in Ala. for stealing $1.95 from a woman (white).

1954—Mercenaries overthrow the government of Guatemala at the behest of the CIA. Genocide follows.

1946—Hollywood Reporter owner Billy Wilkerson, uncertain whether to name ten suspected Communists, consults Father Cornelius J. McCoy. He replies, “Get those bastards, Billy.”

1919—After a white man throwing rocks kills a Black man swimming at a segregated Chicago beach, a white cop arrests a Black man. Nearby Blacks who object are attacked by whites.

1893—William Taylor survives a jolt from New York’s electric chair, and breaks its straps. Morphine and chloroform keep him alive during repairs; a third jolt finally kills him.

1877—In East St. Louis, 8,000 Federal troops, militia, and railroad hirelings start a two-day battle to crush the Commune and end the Strike.

1816—Hundreds of free and fugitive Blacks and Choctaws—men, women, and children—in a former British fort on the Appalachicola River are killed when its magazine is blown up on Andy Jackson’s orders.