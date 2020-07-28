Tues, July 28

2012—Three elderly troublemakers infiltrate Oak Ridge, Tenn. and spill blood on its nuclear weapons plant.

2006—A wild storm topples the partially-renovated steeple of North Church and its attendent scaffolding onto Pleasant Street in Portsmouth.

2003—Tom DeLay (R-Texas), who once said Americans smoke Cuban cigars “at the cost of our national honor,” is photographed in Jerusalem lighting up a $25 Hoyo de Monterrey.

1957—An Air Force C-124 with engine trouble jettisons two core-less nukes 100 miles off Atlantic City.

1945—A B-25 hits the Empire State Building; six floors burn, 13 die, 26 are injured. Among them: elevator operator Betty Oliver. The cable of the elevator evacuating her snaps; it plummets 80 stories. She survives that, too.

1945—A kamikaze biplane sinks the U.S.S. Callaghan off Okinawa.

1942—U.S.S. YP-422 is commissioned in Neponset, Mass., commander: Lieut. L. Ron Hubbard.

1932—GIs under Gen. MacArthur, including six tanks under Maj. George S. Patton, drive the “Bonus Expeditionary Force”—20,000 hungry World War I vets—out of Washington D.C., killing two in the process.

1919—Chicago is engulfed by a race riot in which the Hamburg Athletic Club plays a prominent role. Its president: future Mayor Richard J. Daley.

1914—Austria-Hungary attacks Serbia, getting WWI underway.