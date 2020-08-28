Free State Demands Retraction, Gets Correction

To the Editor:

It was brought to my attention that yesterday’s paper contains the following statement: “1997—In Colebrook, N.H., anti-regulation fanatic and future hero of the Free State Project Carl Drega murders two cops, a selectman, and a judge.”

This statement, “future hero of the Free State Project” is inaccurate, spurious, and libelous. I urge you to remove/retract any reference in this context to the Free State Project, a federally recognized 501c3 educational nonprofit, before I am forced to take legal action on behalf of our 25,000+ participants.

Did this statement appear in print as well? If so, I will look for a written correction in the next edition.

Thank you for your prompt attention to this matter.

Sincerely,

Carla Gericke, President Emeritus, Free State Project

Dear Carla:

We abhor inaccuracy. Our original entry suggested that Drega was seen as a hero by the Free State Project. We regret the error. Thank you for bringing this matter to our attention. You help us improve our paper.

We have corrected our post. The entry for that date now reads, “1997—In Colebrook, N.H., anti-regulation fanatic Carl Drega murders two cops, a selectman, and a judge. In response, Vin Suprynowicz, a future Signed Member of the Free State Project, writes an essay and a book sympathizing with the killer.”

We trust you will find this satisfactory.

The Editor