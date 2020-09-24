Thurs, Sept 24

2007—A plane previously used for “rendition” flights carrying alleged terrorists to Gitmo crashes in the Yucatan carrying 3.3 tons of cocaine.

2006—The New York Times publishes leaked intelligence concluding that the Iraq War has increased the threat of radical Islamic terrorism.

2006—George W.[MD] Bush says, “When the final history is written on Iraq, it will look just like a comma.”

1981—CIA Director William Casey urges that intelligence agencies be exempted from the Freedom of Information Act.

1978—On his yacht in Chesapeake Bay, right-handed CIA spook John Paisley takes a shotgun blast behind his left ear. It’s ruled suicide.

1968—Protestors destroy 10,000 draft files in Milwaukee, Wis.

1957—The 101st Airborne arrives in Little Rock, Arkansas and establishes a perimeter around Little Rock High.

1957—The Dodgers play their last game at Ebbetts Field.

1945—Reacting to yesterday’s French coup, the Viet Minh paralyze Saigon with a general strike, storm the jail, and liberate hundreds of comrades.

1911—Portsmouth native Ensign Charles Emerson Hovey, 26, is shot and killed by natives on the island of Basilan in the Philippines.

1869—Black Friday: Jay Gould and Jim Fisk conspire to “corner” gold; the market collapses, chaos ensue. Both are charged, neither is convicted.