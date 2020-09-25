Where And How Will You Vote?

Dear Editor:

Scientific American magazine, for the first time in its 175 years, has endorsed a presidential candidate—Joe Biden. Trump is so anti-science that the highly-respected magazine feels compelled. It didn’t even endorse Abraham Lincoln, as Steven Colbert pointed out on “The Late Show.” Trump, in regular self-delusion, compares himself to Lincoln. Trump also thinks C.D.C. head Robert Redfield is “confused,” that Redfield publicly disagrees with Trump. Redfield states that a Covid-19 vaccine won’t be available until the 2nd or 3rd quarter of 2021. Trump wistfully wants it here by the Nov. 3rd election, as he projects himself the winner. He even has the soldiers he sweepingly calls “suckers and losers” lined up to administer it in time for the election.

Speaking of Colbert and Nov. 3rd—“The Late Show” has an online, every state, guide to the various voting rules. My old UNH roommate, Catherine, however, realizes that with colleges trying to be open, but some faltering, students need a plan now for settling on where they’ll vote, and asking for an absentee ballot from home may be the surest solution to being legit somewhere on Nov. 3rd. They need to be familiar with all the steps, including registering. Time is passing fast, finally.

Lynn Rudmin Chong

Sanbornton, N.H.

Lynn:

Speaking of voting and confusion, let’s recall this, from InDepthNH.org, August 12th:

“The N.H. GOP postcard was sent to an unknown number of registered Democrats, and deceased Democrats in the state, though the complete recipient list for the mailer remains unknown. The mailer also incorrectly listed Durham as the town of residence for town clerks across the state.

“If any of the absentee ballot applications were submitted, they might be received by the Durham Town Clerk’s office. If the mistake had not been caught, some New Hampshire voters may have believed they submitted an absentee ballot request and never received their ballot.

“N.H. GOP Chairman Stephen Stepanek said in a statement on Monday that the error was due to a mistake at the printer.”

Democratic Party officials took exception to this and complained to the Attorney General—for all the good that did.

“The state Democratic Party’s legal counsel William Christie sent a letter to the Attorney General’s Office critical of its response to absentee ballot applications with incorrect mailing information sent to New Hampshire voters by the state Republican Party.

“The letter obtained by InDepthNH.org calls both the investigation into the cause of the problem and the effort to mitigate its impact inadequate, something reflected in the ongoing confusion felt by some recipients of the mailer.”

The Editor