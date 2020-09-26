Sat, Sept 26

2016—Two days before Jim Comey says the Clinton email investigation’s been re-opened, Giuliani says, “We’ve got a couple things up our sleeve that should turn this thing around.”

2011—Dick “Dick” Cheney is stuck in a Vancouver building while police clear an angry mob.

2002—George W.[MD] Bush claims that “the Iraqi regime possesses biological and chemical weapons.”

1983—Lieutenant Colonel Stanislav Petrov disregards Red Army computers showing attacking American nuclear missiles. For thus averting World War III, Col. Petrov is reprimanded.

1960—Kennedy and Nixon hold the first televised presidential debate.

1945—American OSS officer Lieut. Col. A. Peter Dewey is killed in Saigon by Viet Minh who mistake him for a French officer. Before his death, Dewey filed a report saying the U.S. “ought to clear out of Southeast Asia.”

1933—The same day G-Men arrest Machine Gun Kelly, ten men escape from an Indiana prison using guns smuggled in by John Dillinger.

1918—The Battle of the Meuse-Argonne begins, the last great battle of the War to End All Wars.

1908—Józef Piłsudski, Poland’s future Chief of State, loots a Russian mail train to fund a revolution.

1901—Lincoln’s body is viewed before being covered with two tons of concrete. Among 23 present is Fleetwood Linley, 13, who lives until 1963.