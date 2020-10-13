Tues, Oct 13

2004—Andrea Mackris sues her ex-boss, Fox’s Bill O’Reilly, for making lewd phones calls. Two weeks later O’Reilly pays her $9M to shut up.

2004—George W.[MD] Bush claims during a televised debate, “Gosh, I don’t think I ever said I’m not worried about Osama bin Laden. That’s kind of one of those exaggerations,” directly contradicting his own statement of March 3, 2002 that he’s “not that much concerned about him.”

1991—A lie detector test suggests Anita Hill is telling the truth about Clarence Thomas.

1988—Experts call the Shroud of Turin a 13th century fake.

1972—Seventy-five years after the land for it was allocated, the Burns Paiute Indian reservation in Oregon is created.

1972—A plane carrying a Uruguayan rugby team crashes high in the Andes, leading to culinary improvisation.

1967—Two Marines die and 21 are wounded when a Marine pilot accidentally bombs them at Con Thien.

1925—Birth of Lenny Bruce.

1812—U.S. Gen. Van Rensselaer sends his regulars across the Canadian border. Those who aren’t shot are forced to surrender. A troop of U.S. militia then refuses orders to invade.

1660—Major General Thomas Harrison goes to his hanging, drawing, and quartering “looking as cheerful as any man could do in that condition,” according to diarist Samuel Pepys.