Beware These Ghouls

To the Editor:

This is the season for ghosts, ghouls, goblins and reactionary Republicans! Be afraid, very afraid! Messner, Mowers, McConnell and Mr. Chameleon/Mr. Masquerade, Gov. Sununu!

First, we have another carpetbagger vying for a New Hampshire congressional seat. Matt Mowers was a New Jersey operative for Gov. Chris Christie (See “Bridgegate”). Mowers is part of a far-right Republican plan to turn New Hampshire’s CD-1, RED! Moreover, “Colorado” Corky Messner is challenging Senator Shaheen for a Senate seat. Moreover, how many New Hampshire citizens know that the current governor has ties to the far-right Josiah Bartlett Center for Public Policy, funded mostly by Koch Industries, as is the New Hampshire branch of “Americans for Prosperity,” the lobby group for “Right to Work” legislation in New Hampshire?

Mowers has been endorsed by the pro-Big Business, anti-union, reactionary U.S. Chamber of Commerce. This “chamber of horrors” works hand-in-hand with the right-wing American Enterprise Institute, and the Heritage Foundation, both of which oppose the Green New Deal!

Moreover, two Manchester police “unions” have endorsed Mowers, who, if elected, would work to maintain the secret “shield” that protects bad cops who act illegally, unethically and immorally. The incumbent, Rep. Chris Pappas, voted for the George Floyd Justice Act which would eliminate this “qualified immunity” shield. Pappas said: “The George Floyd Justice in Policing Act puts accountability and transparency front and center while also focusing on improving training, curtailing excessive use of force, and increasing accountability for bad actors. New Hampshire is not immune from the problems we see across the country, but I’m proud that New Hampshire has already taken action on many of the priorities in this legislation.”

It is clear that when one examines Rep. Pappas’ voting record, overall, it has benefitted not only New Hampshire citizens but citizens in other states. A Representative of the people should act for the “common good” of all residents of America. Chris Pappas has done that. He has earned our support for reelection.

Will Thomas

Auburn, N.H.

Will:

If anyone doubts that Mowers could get elected in the First District, we would only say, remember Frank Guinta!

The Editor