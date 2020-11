by Ambrose Bierce

Labor, n. One of the processes by which A acquires property for B.

Lawful, adj. Compatible with the will of a judge having jurisdiction.

Lawyer, n. One skilled in circumvention of the law.

Liar, n. A lawyer with a roving commission.

Liberty, n. One of Imagination’s most precious possessions.

Litigant, n. A person about to give up his skin for the hope of retaining his bones.

Loquacity, n. A disorder which renders the sufferer unable to curb his tongue when you wish to talk.