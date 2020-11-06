Who Are We?

Dear Editor,

Joe Biden says this election expresses who we are.

Are we a nation that believes life is a jungle, a zero-sum game in which you eat or get eaten, dominate or be dominated, take what you can and try to prevent it from being taken? Do we believe that “America First” is the way to live in our community of nations and “me first” in our community of neighbors?

Or…are we a nation that believes in cooperation, that helping each other helps us as well, that our collective well-being gives each of us a better, safer, more prosperous life?

This election will express who we are and determine who we become.

Bruce Joffe

Piedmont, Calif.