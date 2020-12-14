Mon, Dec 14

2012—N.H.-born Adam Lanza shoots his gun-enthusiast mother, six other adults, and 20 kids at a Newtown, Conn. school.

2008—“This is a farewell kiss from the Iraqi people, you dog,” yells Muntadhar al-Zaidi, as he flings his shoe at George W.[MD] Bush.

2005—George W.[MD] Bush blames his Iraq War on “faulty intelligence.” He doesn’t say whose.

1987—Chrysler admits it sold thousands of used cars as new ones.

1986—Dick Rutan and Jeana Yeager begin a nine-day, non-stop, around-the-world flight.

1981—Secretary of the Interior James Watts, defending taxpayer-funded cocktail parties he’s held at the Lee Mansion, says “Mr. Reagan has the White House. I have Arlington.”

1973—Richard Nixon personally thanks the U.S. head of Rev. Sun Myung Moons’s Unification Church for his support.

1972—The last men on the moon leave.

1942—The second of two giant Soviet propaganda planes crashes, again due to misadventure.

1907—The seven-masted schooner Thomas W. Lawson runs aground off Cornwall, resulting in the world’s first major oil spill.

1906—The U1, Germany’s first submarine, goes into service.

1774—Local militiamen seize powder and arms from Fort William and Mary, near Portsmouth.