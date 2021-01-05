Tues, Jan 5

2011—Shortly after he’s sworn in, Rep. Frank Guinta [R-N.H.] assures David Koch that he’ll attend a party being held for new employees Republican Congressmen.

1970—With no word from them since Xmas, Kenneth Yablonski goes to Clarkesville, Pa. and finds his dad, UMW presidential challenger Joseph “Jock” Yablonski, his mom, and his sister, murdered in their sleep five days earlier on orders of incumbent UMW president “Tough Tony” Boyle.

1968—Feds indict Dr. Spock for expressing concern about the health of his ex-patients now in uniform.

1968—The CIA sends the third of four reports on illegal surveillance of U.S. students to LBJ, who rejects them all on grounds that they found no foreign influence.

1964—The FBI starts bugging MLK.

1942—Mutual Broadcasting’s John B. Hughes begins an anti-Japanese-American radio campaign that results in the establishment of U.S. concentration camps.

1937—The Abraham Lincoln Brigade is formed to fight fascism—“prematurely,” some say.

1914—To reduce his 370% turnover rate, Henry Ford offers $5 for an 8-hour day—to workers who comply with his rigid behavioral standards.

1781—Benedict Arnold helps the Brits burn and plunder Richmond, Va.

1776—New Hampshire ratifies the nation’s first state constitution.