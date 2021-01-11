Mon, Jan 11

2018—Trump’s flunkies say they’ll deny Medicaid to the unemployed.

2008—“There will be a signed peace treaty [between Israel and the Palestinians] by the time I leave office,” says George W.[MD] Bush.

2003—“You can count on this,” Donald Rumsfeld tells Saudi Prince Bandar, showing plans for the Iraq War. “This is going to happen.”

2002—Joe Foss, 86, ex-Governor of South Dakota, is detained at a Phoenix airport; security personnel mistake his Medal of Honor for a weapon.

2000—“Rarely is the question asked,” says George W.[MD] Bush, “is our children learning?”

1986—The CIA polygraphs Ollie North’s co-conspirator Manucher Ghorbanifar. Two answers out of 15 are true: name and birthplace.

1974—Joint Chiefs Chair Admiral Moorer is reported to have spied on the executive branch to get secret info on U.S. diplomatic initiatives.

1943—Anarchist newspaperman Carlo Tresca is gunned down in New York City, probably by Carmine Galante on orders from Generoso Pope, Sr. as a favor for Mussolini.

1917—Fire consumes 39 buildings comprising a munitions plant in Lyndhurst, N.J. Switchboard operator Tessie McNamara’s warnings help 1,400 workers escape.

1912—In Lawrence, Mass., 32,000 women and children strike for bread—and for roses, too.