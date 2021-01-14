Thurs, Jan 14

2000—“This is still a dangerous world…of madmen and uncertainty and potential mental losses,” warns George W.[MD] Bush.

1969—After warnings from enlisted men aboard the nuke-powered U.S.S. Enterprise go unheeded, the exhaust of a flight deck tractor cooks off a Zuni rocket. It hits an F-4’s fuel tank, causing a fire which detonates 4.5 tons of bombs. The whole farrago kills 27, injures 85, and nearly sinks the ship.

1967—The First Human Be-In is held—in San Francisco, of course.

1963—Standing on a gold star marking the spot where Jefferson Davis was sworn in as president of the Confederacy, George Wallace, being sworn in as Governor of Alabama, vows, “segregation now, segregation tomorrow, segregation forever.”

1957—“I never should have switched from Scotch to Martinis,” says former Portsmouth Naval Prison guard Humphrey Bogart, dying at 57.

1942—A B-18 crashes on Mt. Waternomee, two die. Future Gov. Sherman Adams helps rescue five survivors.

1878—The U.S. Supreme Court says railroads may provide unequal levels of service on the basis of race.

1850—Anarchist Mikhail Bakunin is sentenced to death at 35. That sentence suspended, he spends years in a dungeon, contracts scurvy, is sent to Siberia, escapes, travels the world making trouble for authorities, and eventually dies in Switzerland at 62.