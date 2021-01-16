Sat, Jan 16

2018—White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson claims Donald Trump a) passed a cognitive test, and b) might live to be 200 if he had a healthier diet.

2014—Unable to acquire their usual poison, Ohio tries a new drug combo. A witness called watching Dennis McGuire gasp and snort for 15 minutes “ghastly.”

1986—The Department of Energy announces a seven-year search for a nuclear waste dump site. One potential site: Hillsborough, N.H.

1981—Jeanne Kirkpatrick is made Ambassador to the UN. Within days she complains that her office, limo, staff, and security are “inadequate.”

1980—Anti-drug pencils are recalled in New York: “Too Cool to Do Drugs” becomes, on sharpening, “Cool to Do Drugs,” then “Do Drugs.”

1972—Vesna Vulović falls 33,000 feet from a bombed DC-9, lands on a snow-covered slope, and lives.

1936—Serial killer and cannibal Albert Fish is executed at Sing Sing.

1920—Prohibition takes effect: 13 years to the next legal drink.

1917—German Foreign Secretary A. Zimmermann telegraphs his ambassador in Mexico, proposing a German/Mexican alliance and offering the return of Texas, Ariz., and N.M.

1865—Gen. Wm. Tecumseh Sherman issues Special Field Order No. 15, granting the formerly enslaved 40 acres and a mule. President Andrew Johnson later reverses the order.