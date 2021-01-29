Ewing: Loathsome Dems, Vol. CXVI

To the Editor:

[Note: The following screed may contain typographical errors; our 100 Proof Department will have nothing to do with Mr. Ewing. — The Ed.]

After years of silence as Democrat activists rioted in American cities killing dozens and physically, emotionally, and financially injuring thousands of innocent people; destroying billions of dollars of public and private property, and attacking the White House, Capitol, and Supreme Court Building; it’s nice to finally see Democrats condemn, rather than support, violence.

[Note: “Democratic activists…destroying billions of dollars of public and private property” — The writer has supplied not a whit of evidence backing up this accusation. – The Ed.]

Congressional Democrats responded to the January 6th attack on the Capitol by demanding increased protection for themselves while demanding increasing restrictions on private citizens’ ability to protect themselves from Democrat rioters and the criminals who plague them daily. Democrat politicians’ lives are important; apparently our families’ lives aren’t important to them.

The attack on the Capitol looked like hundreds of violent “peaceful protests” around our country all conducted by Democrat supporters, not like Republican rallies and protests which are truly peaceful.

[Note: We are not sure what to make of these two paragraphs. It seems as if our interlocutor has never read Matthew 7:5: “Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother’s eye.” King James, of course. — The Ed.]

[Note: Here we deleted a fruitless 226-word effort to establish a spurious case that Democrates planned and carried out the January 6th assault on the Capitol. – The Ed.]

For four years the Washington Establishment (politicians including many Republicans, bureaucracy, special interests, media, and others who benefit from a big Federal Government) have been trying to get rid of President Trump. It’s tempting to believe they let the attack on the Capitol succeed so they could blame Trump and forever stop the Trump agenda of moving power and wealth from the Washington establishment to the American people.

Don Ewing

Meredith, N.H.

Don:

On January 6th, the former President vomited up a huge, shapeless torrent of words: self-contradictory, nonsensical, and incoherent. If there is any method to his madness, it is to provide cover, like an octopus squirting ink. Fall for that if you will; having some self-respect, we decline.

That speech was a textbook example of “stochastic terrorism”—the use of mass communication to incite random actors to carry out violent or terrorist acts that are statistically predictable but individually unpredictable.

Your effort to compare a violent attack on the Capitol—prompted by lies, intending to overturn a legitimate election, and resulting in five deaths—with mostly-peaceful protests against a clear pattern of police killing innocent Black people without facing any consequences, has us, quite frankly, questioning your capacity to reason.

The Editor