Sun, Jan 31

2003—At the White House, George W.[MD] Bush tells Tony Blair he’s going to invade Iraq with or without WMDs, and diplomacy will have to fit around the military strategy.

1984—President Reagan alleges the U.S. has a problem with “people who are sleeping on the grates…homeless…you might say, by choice.”

1971—In Detroit, Vietnam Veterans Against the War testify about U.S. policies in Vietnam. Few listen.

1968—The Viet Cong and NVA send a message with coordinated attacks from the Delta to the DMZ, including the U.S. Embassy in Saigon: we’re not giving up. The U.S. brass don’t hear it, but the public does. General “Clueless” Westmoreland says Hue has been retaken. He’s off by a month.

1963—“The war in Vietnam is going well and will succeed,” says Bob McNamara, Secretary of Defense.

1957—A DC-8 on a test flight over the San Fernando Valley loses a wing when it’s hit by an F-89, also on a test flight. Four airmen die. Flaming debris kills three kids on a junior high playground; 74 are injured.

1945—Private Eddie Slovik gets to be the one U.S. deserter out of 21,000 to be executed by a firing squad.

1933—The fascist Silver Legion goes public in Asheville, N.C. Within a few years it claims 15,000 members.

1900—William Goebel is sworn in as Governor of Kentucky a day after being shot. Three days later he dies.