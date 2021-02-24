Wed, Feb 24

2001—“My plan reduces the national debt, and fast,” says G.W.[MD] Bush, “…economists worry that we’re going to run out of debt to retire.”

1989—On United Airlines Flight 811 from Honolulu to New Zealand, nine are sucked out a hole in the plane.

1988—Larry Flynt’s right to portray Jerry Falwell losing his virginity to his mother in an outhouse while intoxicated is upheld by SCOTUS.

1988—At 1:17 a.m., Capitol police carry Sen. Robert Packwood (R-Ore.) into the Senate chamber feet first to make up a quorum.

1942—Turned away from Istanbul, MV Struma, a decrepit hulk carrying 791 Jewish refugees, is torpedoed by a Soviet sub. Sole survivor David Stoliar, 19, lives to be 91.

1942—Anti-aircraft guns in Los Angeles fire 1,400 rounds at a weather balloon. Three are trampled to death in the resulting panic and dozens more are injured.

1922—Lewis Vernon Harcourt, 1st Viscount Harcourt and former British Secretary of State for the Colonies, commits suicide rather than face exposure as a pederast.

1912—On orders from mill owners, Lawrence, Mass. cops beat the hell out of women and children for trying to get on a train to Philadelphia.

1836—Rep. and N.H. native Jonathan Cilley [D-Maine], is killed in the 3rd volley of a rifle duel by Rep. William Graves [Whig-Ky.].