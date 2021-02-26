Fri, Feb 26

2020—“Within a couple of days, it’s going to be down to close to zero. That’s a pretty good job we’ve done.”

2019—Wawarsing, N.Y. cop Harold Nunuvero leaps a fence to escape a charging fox, trips, falls, and shoots himself in the bulletproof vest.

2015—Sen. James Inhofe [R–Okla.] proves global warming is a hoax—or perhaps something else—by brandishing a snowball in the Senate.

2003—Saddam Hussein tells interviewer Dan Rather he would like to debate George W.[MD] Bush on TV.

1993—A truck bomb explodes beneath the World Trade Center in NYC; 6 are dead, 1,000 injured.

1991—George Herbert [Hoover] Walker Bush admits the U.S. has been supporting the Khmer Rouge.

1974—A Senate report finds close ties between Ford Motor Co. and Nazis.

1972—Pittston Coal’s cheap-jack dam on Buffalo Creek in West Virginia collapses killing 118, injuring 1,121, and leaving 5,000 homeless. The company ends up paying less than $15,000 per casualty.

1970—NPR incorporates.

1954—Buzzing the courthouse in Huntingdon, Tenn., U.S.A.F. Lieut. Jack Jenkins pulls up too hard. The wings of his C-119 fall off; four on board die, two on the ground are hurt.

1860—Egged on by the local paper, whites massacre about 150 Wiyot Indians, mostly old men, women, and children, in Humboldt County, Calif.