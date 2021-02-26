Keep the Help Homeless

To the Editor,

The legislature is coming at New Hampshire with numerous Republican-sponsored bills that would “urbanize” the state faster than Joe Biden and Kamala Harris can revive Obama’s AFFH.

These bills should be opposed because they reward developers with your tax money and promote the building of apartments everywhere. Single-family homeowners beware. Your taxes will go up, and your property values will go down. HB 586, HB 132, HB 189, HB 154, SB 86.

HB 288 is a bill that was submitted to repeal the Housing Appeals Board and should be supported. No 3-person state board should allow predatory developers to override your votes at town meeting.

You might also ask the Governor what he is thinking by promoting this?

Jane Aitken

Bedford, N.H.

Jane:

Stalwartly protecting the sacred right of every Granite Stater to own a McMansion, the environs of which are unsullied by the homes of the sort of people who do the yardwork. Quelle surprise. We can’t help but wonder where you stand on public transportation. Perhaps you just give the help castoff shoes.

Our readers will no doubt understand that we publish your letter only as an heuristic aide: you’re against it? Duly noted. We’ll review it, and probably support it.

The Editor