Sat, March 13

2020—Dolt #45 states the obvious: “I don’t take responsibility at all.”

2019—Gambino family mob boss Frank Cali is whacked in front of his Staten Island home by a QAnon follower who thought “he was enjoying the protection of President Trump.”

2002—George W.[MD] Bush says of Osama bin Laden, “We haven’t heard much from him…I don’t know where he is…I truly am not that concerned about him.”

1968—Nerve gas drift from the Army’s Dugway Proving Grounds in Provo, Utah, poisons 6,400 sheep in nearby Skull Valley.

1962—General Lyman L. Lemnitzer, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, OKs Operation Northwood. This Top Secret campaign would employ domestic terrorism to build public support for an attack on Cuba.

1957—Georgia’s General Assembly votes to impeach five U.S. Supreme Court justices.

1954—Viet Minh forces beseige French troops at Dien Bien Phu.

1930—The Smoot Hawley Act jacks up tariffs; Crash becomes Depression.

1921—The “Mad Baron” Roman von Ungern-Sternberg becomes dictator of Mongolia—briefly.

1881—Russian nihilists use bombs to assassinate Czar Alexander.

1877—Chester Greenwood, 18, of Farmington, Maine, receives the first of his 130 patents, this one for earmuffs.