What Doesn’t Work? A Republican!

Dear Editor,

“There’s not a big appetite to do things that actually don’t do anything to fix the problem,” said Republican Senator John Thune (S.D.).

“I’m not attracted to something that doesn’t work,” said Republican Senator McConnell.

What doesn’t work? Republican insistence on doing nothing about gun control doesn’t fix the problem. Time after time, multiple people are being gunned down. Even before we can grieve over the last mass murder, another gun rampage has happened. Doing nothing, time after time, doesn’t work.

Let’s do better. Let’s regulate gun use like we regulate automobile use: license gun owners to use their weapons after they pass a safety test, a background check, and gun inspection. The law should require periodic license renewal, as well as insurance for any damage done by the gun owner.

Gun ownership is enshrined in the 2nd Amendment, yet, use of these weapons can and should be regulated.

Bruce Joffe

Piedmont, Calif.

Bruce:

Self-fulfillment, anyone?

The Editor