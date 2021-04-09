Step Up, Democrats

To the Editor,

Democrats, in the future the filibuster will go away.

The relevant question is, will the Democrats do it, or will they wait till the Republican have a narrow majority and do it (citing numerous Democrats opining that it should be eliminated to justify doing so).

Either way it’s gone.

The Democrats can dump it now. They can pass lots of stuff that helps lots of people and pay for it by taxing institutions that need to be taxed.

A small per-transaction tax on stock purchases is an example of an “institution that needs to be taxed.” Super profitable corporations that are able somehow to avoid taxation on billions in profit are another and there are probably six or seven others hidden in the labyrinth of U.S. Tax code. I bet the New Hampshire Gazette has a list of them laying around. Put it in the comment, Steve.

Look how well a very mediocre Republican party is doing just sticking it to the malefactors it identifies. Time for the Democrats to play that game with the malefactors of great wealth. Democrats, remind that guy who can’t avoid taxation about the institutions that can, and then tax them.

People might start taking you seriously if you do.

Tom Laperriere

Rochester, N.H.

Tom:

You give us a little too much credit for being organized, but thanks for writing.

We can think of only one reason why Democrats have been loathe to put a bit of a squeeze on the wealthy: Republicans aren’t the only ones who rely on them for campaign funding.

The Editor