Tues, May 11

2012—The Kuala Lumpur War Crimes Commission finds George W.[MD] Bush, Dick “Dick” Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Tony Blair and others guilty of war crimes.

2009—Ex-Gov. J. Ventura says, “You give me a water board, Dick Cheney and one hour, and I’ll have him confess to the Sharon Tate murders.”

2006—USA Today reports that the NSA is tapping U.S. phones.

1975—In New York, 80,000 celebrate the end of the Vietnam War.

1969—Huey Cobras mistakenly fire on the 3/187 Battalion HQ on Hamburger Hill; two KIA, 35 WIA.

1969—A fire at the Rocky Flats nuclear bomb plant results in the release of plutonium—and previously-suppressed news that a fire 12 years earlier had release 1,000 times as much.

1968—In France, labor unions turn out in support of student protests.

1966—“It appears,” says Defense Sec. Robert Strange McNamara, “that the Viet Cong is (sic) losing what support it had from the rural population.”

1963—Blacks in Birmingham, Ala. riot after two more KKK bombings.

1894—George Pullman cuts his workers’ wages but not their rent; they fight back with a wildcat strike.

1886—The Milwaukee Daily Sentinel publishes an article headlined “No Poles Need Apply,” praising the railroads for firing immigrants.

1854—Birth of Ottmar Mergenthaler, inventor of the Linotype.