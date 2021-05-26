Wed, May 26

2004—The NY Times admits that its pre-war Iraq coverage was “not as rigorous as it should have been.”

1989—Future Veep J. Danforth Quayle predicts, “We are on an irreversible trend toward more freedom and democracy, but that could change.”

1972—Nixon’s “Plumbers” first effort to gain entry to Democratic National HQ at the Watergate fails.

1970—The destroyer U.S.S. Richard B. Anderson’s departure for Vietnamis delayed due to sabotage by the crew.

1947—An FBI memo duly notes that It’s a Wonderful Life is communistic.

1938—The House Un-American Activities Committee begins carrying out its un-American activities.

1937—Ford’s thugs beat hell out of Walter Reuther and three union colleagues in the “Battle of the Overpass.”

1934—The Burlington diesel Zephyr’s first run spells doom for steam.

1924—Congress establishes quotas on immigrants: whites are alright, of course, but “Orientals” are banned.

1916—Louis Thomas “Moondog” Hardin, composer, street musician, and Viking-helmet-wearing blind eccentric, is born.

1647—In Hartford, Conn., where the State House now stands, Alice “Alse” Young becomes the first American hanged for witchcraft.

1637—At Mystic, Conn., Captains John Mason and John Underhill set fire to the Pequots’ fort, burning alive about 600 men, women, and children.