Sun, May 30

2019—The state Senate overrides Gov. Sununu’s veto: New Hampshire’s out of the killing business—except for that one Black guy on death row.

2007—Florida man Dale Rippy, a ’Nam vet, is attacked by a rabid bobcat. He strangles it with bare hands.

1962—Missionary Archie E. Mitchell, sole survivor of a Bly, Ore. picnic devastated by a Japanese fire balloon, is captured, along with two others, by the Viet Cong. He’s never seen again.

1961—Plotters using CIA-supplied weapons assassinate Rafael Trujillo. They fail to neutralize his secret police, though, and will pay with their lives.

1937—Police attack strikers at Republic Steel in Chicago: 10 are shot dead, 55 hospitalized, 30 wounded.

1927—In Queens, N.Y., Fred Trump, father of The Donald, is arrested for “refusing to disperse” from a KKK parade that devolved into a riot.

1922—The Lincoln Memorial is dedicated. The ceremony is segregated.

1854—President Franklin Pierce [D-N.H.] signs the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which he also co-wrote. It leads directly to “Bleeding Kansas.”

1806—Andy Jackson, dueling, takes a bullet near his heart, aims carefully, and shoots Charles Dickinson dead.

1783—America’s 1st daily, The Pennsylvania Evening Post, begins.

1741—N.Y.C. burns 13 Black men at the stake and hangs 21 men and women, Black and white, for planning a revolt against slavery.