Holding Out for a Mirage

Dear Editor,

Our country’s Capitol was attacked January 6th. Far worse than the attack on our embassy in Benghazi, this was an insurrection against our democracy. Republicans mounted six Congressional investigations into Benghazi. A majority of 54 Senators voted yes to investigate the Capitol attack. A Republican minority voted against investigating. The Senate’s filibuster rule requires a 60-vote majority. Fifty-one Democratic votes could rescind the filibuster, but Senators Manchin and Sinema are holding out for “bipartisanship.”

The truth about January 6 must come out. The truth must identify those responsible for the attack. Truth must counter those Republican liars claiming the Capitol terrorists were merely tourists. Democrats negotiated in good faith with Republicans to craft a fair, bipartisan investigating commission. Then, on May 28th, Republicans pulled another “Lucy/football” trick, blocking the investigation. Will Manchin and Sinema now vote to end the filibuster? Or will they continue to seek bipartisanship that doesn’t exist?

Bruce Joffe

Piedmont, Calif.

Bruce:

We can’t decide which is worse—Democrats who behave as if Republicans act in good faith, or corporate media robots who treat Republican lies with undeserved respect?

The Editor