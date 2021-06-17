Thurs, June 17

2020—“(T)he numbers are very minuscule compared to what it was,” says Dolt #45, “(Covid is) dying out.”

2017—Brass on the U.S.S. Fitzgerald get their nimble destroyer rammed by a container ship; 7 enlisted sailors die, three are injured, repairs bill: $367M.

2015—Oxymoronic “white supremacist” kills 9 in Charleston, S.C.

1972—A Black Vietnam veteran catches Nixon’s Watergate spies.

1971—“I want it implemented on a thievery basis,” President Nixon tells aides. “Goddamn it, get in (to the Brookings Institution) and get those files (that might reveal my treasonous interference with the Paris Peace talks). Blow the safe and get it.”

1967—Defense Secretary Robert Strange McNamara commissions a secret history of the Vietnam War.

1933—Syphilitic former sheriff and WWI hero Verne Miller, with three armed pals, tries to spring Frank “Jelly” Nash, a safe-cracker. Nash, in the custody of four G-Men and three cops at Union Station in K.C., Mo., ends up dead, as do a G-Man and three cops.

1932—The Senate votes not to pay bonuses due to thousands of Great War vets massed outside the Capitol, setting the stage for a violent rout.

1775—With powder pilfered from Portsmouth’s Fort William and Mary, New Hampshire men under Gen. John Stark—plus a few others—kill one-fourth of the British Army’s officers in America at Bunker Hill.