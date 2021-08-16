Mon, Aug 16, 2021

2017—Free State reject Chris Cantwell posts a video online which earns him the moniker, “The Crying Nazi.”

1977—Elvis allegedly dies.

1971—John Dean writes his boss, Richard Nixon, a memo on how to “use the available federal machinery to screw our political enemies.”

1968—Armed guards subdue—temporarily—228 rioting Marines in the brig at Danang, wounding seven.

1966—Chaos erupts as HUAC tries to hold a hearing into anti-war protestors’ alleged aid to the Viet Cong.

1956—F-89s shoot up a car and two houses, and burn 800 acres of L.A., but can’t down a rogue target drone.

1951—In France, Pont-Saint-Esprit suddenly seems to go mad. Ergot is blamed at first, but later evidence suggests CIA-administered LSD.

1945—Two State Dept. guys in their 30s use a National Geographic map to determine where to split Korea.

1942—Two Navy officers disappear off San Francisco. Their unoccupied blimp crashes in Daly City.

1938—Hell hounds catch up with Robert Johnson, 27.

1841—For vetoing a bill re-establishing a bank,protestors hurl rocks at the White House, fire guns in the air, and burn an effigy of “His Accidency.”

1819—British authorities respond to 60,000 peaceful protestors at St. Peter’s Field in Manchester with a cavalry charge. At least 500 are injured but somehow only 15 are killed.