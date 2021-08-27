Fri, Aug 27, 2021

2014—Arthur T. Demoulas gets the OK to buy and run Market Basket.

2012—New Hampshire “wasn’t a battleground state in 2010,” says Executive Councilor Chris Sununu on C-SPAN. “We swept the vermin out and it’s now a solid Republican state.”

1991—An ABA panel rates Clarence Thomas. Two members find him “not qualified” for the Supreme Court; none find him “well-qualified.”

1984—Ronald Reagan announces that he will put a teacher in space.

1980—FBI agents use C-4 to disarm a half-ton bomb planted in Harvey’s Resort Hotel in Stateline, Nevada. Result: a 50- by 30-foot crater.

1979—Admiral of the Fleet Louis Mountbatten is assassinated by an IRA bomb which destroys his 27-foot fishing boat off County Sligo.

1960—Whites in Jacksonville, Fla., react to Black lunch counter sit-ins with “Ax Handle Saturday.”

1949—Three FBI agents observe as a mob attacks the audience at a Paul Robeson concert in Peekskill, N.Y.

1938—Becoming increasingly agitated during a poetry reading by Archibald MacLeish, Robert Frost sets fire to a handful of papers.

1831—Maj. Thomas Biddle and Rep. Spencer Darwin Pettis [D-Mo.] meet on Bloody Island, just off St. Louis. Biddle is myopic so they duel with pistols at five feet. Both are mortally wounded; honor being satisfied, though, they forgive each other.