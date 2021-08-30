Mon, August 30

2011—The Federal Election Commission awakens and OKs an investigation of Rep. Frank Guinta [R-N.H.].

2007—Unbeknownst to the pilots, a B-52 takes off from N.D. with six live nukes onboard. In La., it sits unguarded from noon to 10:00 p.m.

2004—To milk 9/11 for all it’s worth, the RNC convenes in New York City. Attendees mock John Kerry and wounded vets in general by wearing “Purple Heart” band-aids.

1979—Deftly wieldinga canoe paddle, President Carter fends off a deranged swamp rabbit.

1979—For the first time, astronomers observe a comet hitting the sun.

1967—Thurgood Marshall becomes the first Black Associate Justice.

1964—At the Democratic Convention, an all-white delegation from Mississippi is seated while a Black protest delegation is not.

1963—The White House and the Kremlin get connected by “Hot Line.”

1950—At a closed Senate Appropriations hearing, Sec. of State Dean Acheson takes a swing at Sen. Kenneth Wherry (R-Neb.) but is restrained by a State Dept. lawyer.

1918—Fanya Kaplan shoots Lenin, who’s badly wounded but lives. Days later she’s shot dead.

1893—Huey “The Kingfish” Long is born in Winnfield, La.

1813—Drunken officers are playing cards when 800 Creeks attack Ft. Mims, Ala.; of 500 whites, 15 survive.