Wed, Sept. 1

2019—Meteorologist-in-Chief Donald J. Trump tweets that Hurricane Dorian will hit Alabama hard.

2005—New Orleans Mayor Ray Nagin calls for George W.[MD] Bush and FEMA to “get off your asses and do something” about his flooded city.

1989—Narcs trying to score crack near the White House for a George H.[H.]W. Bush presidential photo-op get the drug on their third try but not the film—their camera operator gets mugged by a homeless person.

1983—The USSR shoots down KAL Flight 007. Among the victims: John Birch Society President and Congressman Larry McDonald (R-Ga.).

1982—The U.S. Air Force Space Command becomes operational.

1970—“This chamber reeks of blood,” charges George McGovern on the floor of the U.S. Senate.

1952—A freak wind hits Carswell AFB in Texas knocking two-thirds of SAC’s B-29s out of commission.

1894—Thomas P. “Boston” Corbett, the self-castrating Cavalryman who shot John Wilkes Booth, dies in Hinckley, Minn. along with 800 others in a four-hour firestorm.

1862—“The Rebel bullet that can kill me has not yet been molded,” boasts General Philip Kearney. Some Rebel worked fast: he’s KIA this day.