Sun, Sept 12

2008—Former Goldman Sachs boss Hank Paulson tells Merrill Lynch and Lehman Brothers execs the Fed will leave them twisting in the wind.

2004—WSCA-LP goes live.

1994—Frank E. Corder, 38, dies at 1:49 a.m., crash-landing a stolen Cessna on the White House grounds after a day-long beer and crack spree.

1983—Puerto Rican nationalists Los Macheteros rob a Well Fargo depot in West Hartford, Conn. of $7 million. They throw some cash from the roof to display their disdain for capitalism.

1977—Activist Steven Biko, 30, dies in the custody of South African police.

1970—Tim Leary busts out, leaving in his cell a clipping in which Gov. Reagan says he’s “not a security risk.”

1970—The New York Times Magazine publishes Milton Friedman’s article, “The Social Responsibility of Business is to Increase its Profits.” Capitalists read it as a license to pillage.

1964—Unwilling to leave his Vermont farm, condemned to build I-91, Romaine Tenney, 64, shoots himself as it burns down around him.

1860—William Walker, the American-born ex-dictator of Nicaragua, deposed by Cornelius Vanderbilt and captured by the British, is executed by a Honduran firing squad.

1857—S.S. Central America sinks in a hurricane off the Carolinas, drowning about 420. Ten tons of gold go down with the ship, the loss of which contributes to the Panic of 1857.