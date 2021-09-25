Sat, Sept 25

2008—Somali pirates capture the MV Faina, a 500-foot freighter with a cargo of 33 Soviet tanks.

2007—Texas kills Michael Richard on schedule because Judge Sharon Keller refused to work overtime.

2003—An early draft of an interim report from weapons inspectors in Iraq says no WMD have been found.

2002—George W.[MD] Bush says nonsensically, “You can’t distinguish between al-Qaeda and Saddam when you talk about the war on terror.”

1966—The White Sox beat the Yankees 4-1 before the smallest crowd in the history of Yankee Stadium—413.

1962—While listening to the first Liston/Patterson fight, Vivian Stanshall and Rodey Slater form the Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band.

1959—The U.S. Navy loses a nuclear depth charge, minus its fissile core, in Puget Sound.

1957—Nine Black kids get to enter Little Rock High School, courtesy of the President and the 101st Airborne.

1945—Vietnamese of all factions massacre French civilians in Saigon.

1926—Henry Ford announces the eight-hour, five-day work week.

1915—At Loos, France, British forces release 150 tons of chlorine gas towards German troops. Then, to their chagrin, the wind shifts.

1789—The Bill of Rights passes.

1662—Portsmouth adopts a bounty: £5 for every wolf killed whose head is “nayle[d] upon the meeting house.”