Sat, Oct 23

2015—James Comey says criticism of the police is responsible for the rise of violent crime in cities. He offers no evidence for this assertion.

2015—Senator Ted Cruz [R-Texas] warns “one more liberal justice and they begin sandblasting and bulldozing veterans memorials.”

2013—Chancellor Angela Merkel calls the White House to complain about the NSA tapping her phone.

2001—Rep. James Sensenbrenner (R-Wisc.) introduces the senseless PATRIOT Act, & Justice official James Yoo writes a memo saying the President need not obey the law.

1998—Life being sacred, anti-abortion fanatic James C. Kopp murders Dr. Barnett Slepian in Amherst, N.Y.

1987—Robert Bork gets Borked.

1983—Suicide bombers kill 241 U.S. Marines and sailors in Lebanon, on Ronald Reagan’s watch.

1962—With SAC at DEFCON 2, JFK and aides debate whether to bomb Cuban SAM sites if any U.S. planes are shot down.

1955—In a South Vietnamese referendum with 108% participation, Ngo Dinh Diem wins with 98.9%.

1954—Bypassing the French, Pres. Eisenhower authorizes direct U.S. aid to South Vietnam. It doesn’t help.

1775—The Continental Congress bars Blacks from the Army.

425—Valentinian III, six, becomes Emperor of the Western Roman Empire, which takes 30 years to fall.