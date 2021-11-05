Fri, Nov 5

2004—Report: Bush got 3,893 votes in one Franklin Co., Ohio district, where only 638 ballots were cast.

1986—’Nam vet Ron McIntosh hijacks a helicopter and uses it to free his girlfriend from the Federal prison he escaped six days earlier.

1974—In New Hampshire, Louis C. Wyman gets 355 more votes than John Durkin. It ain’t over yet, though; 317 days later, Durkin’s a Senator.

1968—George Wallace wins five states in the deep South.

1964—A loaded KC-97 crashes on takeoff at Pease: five crewmen die.

1949—Deranged WW II veteran and daily churchgoer Howard Unruh (1921—2009) shoots 16 people, killing 13, in Camden, N.J.

1935—After cheaply buying the rights to an anti-capitalist game, Parker Brothers goes to market with a cut-throat version, Monopoly.

1930—Thinking it’s a hoax, Nobel winner Sinclair Lewis imitates his Swedish caller’s accent.

1916—Vigilantes fire on IWW members in Everett, Wash. They kill two of their own and five Wobblies.

1872—Susan B. Anthony and 14 less-notorious women vote in Rochester, N.Y. Nine days later, only Anthony is arrested.

1855—Birth of Eugene V. Debs.

1765—Two Boston gangs forego their usual Guy Fawkes Day ruckus and join up to demonstrate against the Stamp Act.