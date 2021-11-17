Wed, Nov 17

2008—Citigroup announces it will sack 52,000 workers.

2006—“We’ll succeed [in Iraq] unless we quit,” says George W.[MD] Bush.

2003—An Austrian muscleman becomes Governator of California.

1995—President Clinton, multitasking, speaks on the phone with a Congressman while violating his marriage vows with an intern.

1995—The Commander of the Pacific Fleet calls the rape of an Okinawan girl “stupid.” The culprit should have hired a prostitute instead, he says.

1992—Dateline broadcasts a rigged video of a GM truck exploding.

1973—Speaking to newspaper editors at Disney World, Richard M. Nixon says, “I am not a crook.”

1965—First Cav survivors of the Ia Drang are marched into an ambush; 155 are KIA, and 126 WIA. It’s the deadliest day of the war for the U.S.

1953—An Air Force C-119 “Flying Boxcar” kills nine Fort Bragg paratroopers in mid-air; six more die when the C-119 subsequently crashes.

1943—Soviet tank driver/mechanic Mariya Vasilyevna Oktyabrskaya is promoted to Sergeant for performing repairs under withering Nazi fire.

1917—The destroyers Fanning and Nicholson sink the U-58 off Ireland, the first sub sunk by the U.S. Navy.

1747—Rioting sailors, laborers, and free blacks fed up with naval press gangs take British officers hostage and shut down the city of Boston.