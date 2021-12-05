Sun, Dec 5

2013—Scott Brown, in N.H., says he’s been helping Republicans “raise awareness as to the issues…here in Massachusetts.”

2002—At a party on Strom Thurmond’s 100th birthday, GOP Senate Majority Leader Trent Lott expresses regret over desegregation.

2001—A B-52, sent the wrong co-ordinates, bombs U.S. Special Forces in Afghanistan, killing three.

1996—Federal Reserve Chair Greenspan warns: “irrational exuberance” may have inflated stock prices.

1994—The GOP rams Speaker Gingrich down the House’s throat.

1988—A Grand Jury in N.C. indicts “holy” man Jim Bakker on charges of fraud and conspiracy.

1965—An A-4 Skyhawk accidentally rolls off the U.S.S. Ticonderoga near Japan. Plane, pilot, and one-megaton B43 are still missing.

1960—The Supreme Court rules that restaurants in interstate bus stations can’t be segregated anymore.

1955—The CIO, red-baited into irrelevancy anyway, merges with the AFL.

1955—“Uppity Negroes” in Montgomery, Ala., boycott the municipal mass transit system.

1945—Navy Flight 19, five Avengers and 14 men, vanishes off Ft. Lauderdale. During the search for them, 13 more aviators disappear.

1894—Alabama repeals its child labor laws in a bid to entice a Massachusetts textile corporation. It works.