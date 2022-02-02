Wed, Feb 2

2015—A week after a two-foot snowstorm, Po’Town gets 18 inches more.

1991—Before Desert Storm ground combat begins, the Pentagon bans the press from the Dover morgue.

1979—Zbigniew Brzezinski advises Jimmy Carter, “We should be careful not to overgeneralize…. Islamic revivalist movements…are not likely to be the wave of the future.”

1972—In Dublin, Irish Catholics, irate over “Bloody Sunday,” burn the British Embassy.

1970—Capt. Gary Faust bails out after his F-106 goes into a spin over Montana. The pilotless plane lands in a cornfield and is returned to service.

1966—Australians burn their conscription papers in Sydney.

1965—Protesting a protest against the jailing of MLK, Daniel P. Skelley pours water from a can labeled “gas” all over his American Nazi uniform. Cops take him away after a TV cameraman offers him a match.

1952—Winnie Ruth Judd, the “trunk murderess,” makes her fifth escape from Arizona State Insane Hospital.

1915—German national Werner Horn bombs the railroad bridge connecting Vanceboro, Maine with St. Croix, Canada. There is little damage.

1848—The U.S. grabs half of Mexico via the Treaty of Guadalupe Hidalgo.

1819—N.H.’s own Daniel Webster wins Dartmouth v. Woodward; corporate charters become capital’s #1 tool for crushing democracy.