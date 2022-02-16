Wed, Feb 16

1982—Nancy Reagan says, via an aide, she’ll no longer accept “loaned” threads from big name designers because she’s “really…tired of people misinterpreting what she was doing.”

1978—The first computer bulletin board goes online in Chicago.

1976—The Village Voice publishes excerpts from the House-suppressed Pike Report; among other sins, the CIA, the FBI, and the NSA have been illegally spying on U.S. citizens.

1964—A week after security in Saigon is “tightened,” a V.C. bomb in an American movie theater kills three U.S. soldiers and wounds another 50.

1962—A two-day anti-nuclear march on Washington begins.

1959—Fidel Castro becomes Premier of Cuba.

1938—Guy Stewart Callendar publishes a scientific paper (drawing in part on the work of F.E. Fowle) showing that mankind’s carbon dioxide emissions are warming the planet.

1916—Emma Goldman is busted for lecturing on birth control.

1899—French President Félix Faure has a fatal stroke while being fellated in his office in the Élysée Palace.

1868—“The Jolly Gorks” change their name to “The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks.”

1848—The Women’s Rights Convention is held at Seneca Falls, N.Y.

1818—Charles W. Brewster begins his 50-year career as a Portsmouth, N.H. newspaperman.