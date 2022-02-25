Fri, Feb 25

2020—“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here,” says Dolt #45’s Kayleigh McEnany. “Isn’t that refreshing when contrasting it with the awful [Obama] presidency…?”

2011—“[A]ny future Defense Secretary who advises the President to again send a big American land army into Asia or into the Middle East or Africa should have his head examined,” says Defense Sec. Gates.

1968—“I do not believe Hanoi can hold up under a long war,” says Gen. William Westmoreland.

1953—Ike advises vigilance, lest communist teachers sneak propaganda into math problems.

1913—The IWW’s Paterson, N.J. strike begins; Concord, N.H.’s Elizabeth Gurley Flynn helps organize.

1899—Londoner Edwin Sewell, 31, is the first driver to die in a wreck.

1870—Hiram R. Revels (R-Miss.) becomes the first Black U.S. Senator.

1837—In Vermont, Thomas Davenport is granted the first patent for an electric printing press.

1836—Colt patents the six gun.

1836—Joice Heth, formerly exhibited by P.T. Barnum as George Washington’s 162 year-old “Mammy,” is autopsied in New York City at Barnum’s behest before 1,500 paying spectators.

1643—Under orders from the Governor of New Netherlands, 120 Wecquaesgeek Indians are murdered in their sleep at Pavonia, near present-day Hackensack.