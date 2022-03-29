Tues, March 29

2003—Newsweek publishes a poll saying 74 percent of Americans believe that the Bush administration has “a well thought-out military plan.”

1995—Rep. Dan Burton [R-Ind.] says the U.S. “should place an aircraft carrier off the coast of [land-locked] Bolivia and crop dust the coca fields.”

1973—Army Master Sergeant Max Beilke becomes the last U.S. combat soldier to leave Vietnam. He will die at the Pentagon, a civilian, on 9/11/01.

1972—In anticipation of a $100,000 “contribution” to the Nixon re-election campaign, the EPA eases up on enforcement at a lead smelter in Idaho.

1971—A court martial for 22 murders makes Lt. W. Calley the scapegoat for My Lai; he gets “life in prison,” does three years home confinement.

1960—For reasons which are unfathomable, France launches a nuclear sub.

1956—Mississippi creates a State Sovereignty Commission. Its $250K/yr. budget buys PR, then surreptitious surveillance of civil rights groups.

1929—Abdulaziz ibn Abdul Rahman Al Saud’s army defeats Ikhwan rebels at Sabilla, removing all doubts about the efficacy of machine guns against camel-mounted cavalry.

1849—In Richmond, Va., friends nail Henry Brown, an enslaved Black man, into a box. Shipped as freight to Philadelphia, he’s free 27 hours later.

1843—War Sec. Spencer lunges for Navy Sec. Upshur at a Cabinet meeting, but Pres. Tyler stops the fight.