Tues, May 31

2020—Irene Triplett, the last recipient of a Civil War pension (via her pop), dies at 90 in Wilkesboro, N.C.

2009—Dr. George Tiller, ushering in a Wichita, Kansas church, is shot dead to uphold the sanctity of life.

2007—New Hampshire becomes the first state to honor same-sex unions without court intervention.

2005—Ex-FBI official Mark Felt admits he is “Deep Throat.”

1989—House Speaker Jim Wright, as he is hounded from that office, calls for an end to “mindless cannibalism.”

1921—A Black WW I veteran in Tulsa refuses a demand to surrender his pistol. During a struggle it fires; a massive “race war” ensues.

1921—The mistrial of Sacco and Vanzetti begins under Judge Webster “Did you see what I did with those anarchistic bastards the other day?” Thayer.

1916—The Battle of Jutland begins: 151 British ships, including 28 battleships, against 99 Germans (16 battleships). The results are inconclusive, except for the 8,645 dead sailors.

1889—A shoddy dam belonging to the South Fork Fishing and Hunting Club (Andrew Carnegie, Andrew Mellon, &.) collapses upstream of Johnstown, Pa. Roughly 2,200 die; unscathed, the owners pay $0.

1779—General George Washington orders New Hampshire’s Gen. John Sullivan to bring “destruction…devastation [and] total ruinment” to the Haudenosaunee [Iroquois]. He does.