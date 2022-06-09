Thurs, June 9

2016—Donald Trump’s son, son-in-law, and campaign manager meet at Trump Tower with a whole slew of Russians with peculiar associations.

1989—James Watt, Ronald Reagan’s Interior Secretary, admits to a House committee that he was paid $400,000 for making a few phone calls on a topic about which he knew nothing.

1978—The Mormon Church drops its policy of excluding black men from the priesthood.

1963—Under orders from Winona, Miss. cops, jail inmates beat civil rights pioneer Fannie Lou Hamer, 45, nearly to death.

1958—Atop an armored car in Cyprus, British writer Auberon Waugh shakes the barrel of a malfunctioning machine gun, accidentally shooting himself in the chest several times.

1958—Jerry Lee Lewis takes out a full page ad in Billboard to explain his second divorce and third marriage; this one’s to his cousin Myra, who’s 13.

1954—At a committee hearing, Army attorney Joseph Welch asks Sen. Joseph McCarthy, “Have you no sense of decency, sir?” As the gallery erupts in applause, McCarthy asks Roy Cohn, “What happened?”

1946—Ted Williams hits a ball that lands in the 37th row of Fenway’s bleachers, over 500 feet away.

1893—As Edwin Booth, John Wilkes’ brother, is being buried in Boston, the floors collapse at Ford’s Theatre in Washington, D.C., killing 22 people.